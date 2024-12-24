Thug jailed after fight outside Daventry bar left stranger needing surgery on double jaw fracture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug has been jailed after a fight outside a Daventry bar, which left a stranger needing surgery on a double jaw fracture.

Vinnie Michael Nolan, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 19 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to one count of wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm without intent.

The charge relates to an incident in the early hours of Easter Monday (April 1). Police say shortly before 1.15am, a fight broke out inside a bar in New Street, Daventry, and spilled onto the pavement with members of the group involved then approaching the victim – a man in his 20s – who was stood outside.

One person struck the victim on the back of the head before 29-year-old Nolan swung his fist and punched him in the face, causing him to fall and sustain the double jaw fracture, which required surgery.

Vinnie Michael Nolan.

According to police, Nolan then went on to attack a second man, who he again caused to fall to the ground after he punched him, but this time he continued the assault while he was on the pavement.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Casey McDade of the West LPA CID team said: “The victim in this case sustained serious injuries which required medical intervention, including surgery, due to the brutality of Nolan’s actions.

“I am pleased Nolan pleaded guilty, preventing the victim having to go through a trial, and although the sentence will never make up for the trauma he has been through, I hope it will give him a sense of justice.”

Nolan was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.