Three Northamptonshire schools hit by hoax bomb threat

Schools in Northamptonshire were among hundreds across the country to be targeted in a mass bomb hoax threat.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed this afternoon that three schools in the county received an email threat.

More than 400 schools and colleges across the UK were targeted by the hoax today (Monday), leading to staff and pupils being evacuated in many cases.

It is believed the email informed the school that a bomb had been placed on the grounds and would be detonated if they don't hand over cash.

Investigating officers have been reassuring schools that it is a hoax and have been offering securing advice.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the force had been contacted by three schools in the county today who had all received the threat.

The spokesman added that they were not aware of any schools in the county which had been evacuated.

Police refused to name the schools involved.