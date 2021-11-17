Three new spots in Northamptonshire where speed cameras might be parked TODAY

Three new speed camera sites have been confirmed in the county following the revelation that one driver is about to cop a ticket for clocking an eye-watering 124mph in a 70mph zone.

The BMW driver was more than 54mph OVER the speed limit on the single-carriageway A43 Corby bypass, heading towards Kettering, earlier this month.

Whoever is the vehicle's registered keeper will receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution requiring them to identify the driver at the time of the offence. Whoever was behind the wheel will be summonsed to magistrates court for the offence.

Station Road, Long Buckby

Sentencing guidelines say anyone found guilty of going that fast is likely to get an immediate driving ban and a fine of up to £1,000.

The A43 is one of more than 170 locations county-wide where Northamptonshire Police parks its distinctive white vans looking to snap drivers breaking any of a bunch of road rules — including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using mobile phones.

Those are three of the 'fatal four' offences — drink or drug-driving is the other — which are most frequently linked to deaths and serious injuries on roads.

Locations are added based on high casualty rates and in response to known anti-social driving problems. The three newest are:

Niort Way in Wellingborough

■ Goldings Road, Northampton (30mph)

■ Niort Way, Wellingborough (40mph)

■ Station Road, Long Buckby (30mph)

Earlier this year, one of the speed camera vans saw 27 vehicles breaking the 30mph limit on a first visit to Finedon Road in Wellingborough — with one driver heading for court after being snapped at 52mph.

Goldings Road in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “It’s always disappointing, despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, that so many drivers still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.

“Speeding kills – it is as simple as that. It is one of the four biggest dangers while driving and the difference of even just a few miles per hour can be the difference between life and death.