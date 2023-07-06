Three men attempt to steal copper pipes from lorry in Northampton service station as HGV driver slept

Three men have been sentenced at court after attempting to steal a quantity of copper pipes from a lorry at a Northampton service station.

A lorry driver transporting the copper from Spain stopped at the Watford Gap Services on the M1 northbound at around 2.25am on October 6, 2022 to take a break.

Rio Brown, aged 21, Dale Whitaker, aged 32 and Paul Groundwell, aged 43, were captured on CCTV removing a quantity of copper pipes and other items from the HGV and placing them into their own van whilst the lorry driver slept.

Prosecutor David Lee told Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 5 that the men were caught “red handed” when police found them hiding inside their van.

Mr Lee told the court that he had not been informed of the value of the copper pipes but guessed it was a “considerable amount.”

Groundwell’s previous convictions include attempted robbery, shoplifting and wounding - the latter of which he was given a 16 month suspended sentence order earlier this year.

Whitaker has two previous convictions for offences committed when he was a juvenile and Brown has previously committed one offence of criminal damage as a juvenile.

Brown pleaded guilty to the theft offence while his co-defendants initially pleaded not guilty but then changed their minds.

Nathalie Carter, defending Groundwell, submitted that whilst he is the oldest of the defendants he is “the least sophisticated.” He claimed to believe he was initially on a road trip to collect pallets and sell them but, nonetheless, he stayed in the van as his co-defendants were stealing.

The court heard that Groundwell suffers from schizophrenia and has previously struggled with drug problems, which were the main causes of his offending, but he is now clean of heroin.

Ms Carter added that he has been engaging with probation and has not reoffended since securing stable accommodation, which a custodial sentence would take away from him.

Matthew Rowcliffe, defending Whitaker, said the 32-year-old has a “very limited” criminal record and, at the time of offending, was experiencing difficulties with homelessness.

Liam Muir, defending Brown, described him as a “young man” with significant family support who has “moved on with his life” and secured a new job.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, sentencing, said: “I don’t think it would be fair on any of you to rely on what Mr Lee says that he suspects that the copper was high value. In any event, it was returned to its rightful owner.”

Groundwell, of Bridle Place in Wakefield, was handed a 12 month community order - during which, he must carry out 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement programme.

Brown, of Clifton Terrace in Leeds, was given a six month community order and instructed to attend 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.