Three masked men force occupant to hand over cash and jewellery in early morning Northamptonshire break-in

Three masked men broke into a home in Northamptonshire and demanded cash and jewellery from the occupant in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 22).

The property in Wappenham Road, Abthorpe, near Towcester, was robbed by the trio sometime between 1.30am and 3.15am.

The robbery was at a property on Wappenham Road, Abthorpe. Photo: Google

All three were wearing black clothing and two spoke in a southern Irish accent, according to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the man in question and we are conducting a fast-paced investigation in order to identify the offenders.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us, no matter how small you think that information might be.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to advise people that during the winter months, we do see a higher number of burglaries and robberies in the county, and would ask Northamptonshire residents to ensure their homes are kept secure at all times

“This can be as simple as making sure all doors are locked and all windows are closed, or by leaving a light on when you go out.”

Anyone with information about the incident in Abthorpe should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

For crime prevention advice on how to keep your home safe and secure from criminals, visit: https://www.northants.police.uk/cp