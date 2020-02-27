Three arrested after gang carrying weapons targets Northampton home

Police swoop after neighbour's phone call alerts victim to burglary

Three men were arrested after a neighbour alerted a potential victim to a gang carrying weapons outside his house in Northampton.

Police arrested three men after being called to Semilong

Police issued an appeal for information after the incident in Fitzroy Place, Semilong, between 1.15pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday (February 25).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A man called the police after receiving a call from a neighbour about a group of males at the rear of his house with weapons.

"Officers attended and arrested three men aged 28, 19 and 18 on suspicion of aggravated burglary. All three have been released on police bail.

"We would ask anyone with information about this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in Fitzroy Place to call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000108036."