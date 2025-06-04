Three 17-year-olds have appeared in court and pleaded guilty to burglary offences, after they were caught trying doors while wearing balaclavas in Northamptonshire.

The three 17-year-olds, from Nuneaton, Rugeley and Coventry, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 3).

All three pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted burglary and one also pleaded guilty to an additional count of assaulting an emergency worker.

The charges relate to incident in the early hours of Monday (June 2), when the teenagers were spotted acting suspiciously in Long Bucky.

Police say they were wearing balaclavas and gloves, when they tried the side door of a property in Bounds Close before trying doors in Moore Close.

Residents called the police after spotting the trio on doorbell cameras. During the arrest, one of the teens spat at an officer.

Detective Sergeant Gav Suttie from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team said: “First of all, I would like to thank the local community in Long Buckby for their assistance with this investigation.

“They provided us with several key pieces of footage which were integral in getting these three people charged and securing guilty pleas all round. I hope this case reassures them that we will act quickly and work closely with them to tackle crime in their area.

“I’d also like to thank PC Josh Tyers from Daventry’s Neighbourhood Policing Team who spent a lot of time in the village yesterday, providing support and reassurance to residents, as well as helping to collate all of the video evidence.

“This case has been a really good example of departments from across the force working together to bring burglars to justice – from our team to the officers in Response and those in the Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

One of the teenagers was handed a referral order and the other two will be sentenced at a later date.