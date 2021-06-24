Third chance for convicted stalker over repeat messages to man she broke up with 10 years ago

A Daventry woman has been given a second suspended prison sentence for harassment.

A Daventry District woman who was convicted this year of stalking UK comedian Al Murray returned to court on Wednesday (June 23) for harassing the man she broke up with 10 years ago.

Lucy Bird, of Collins Hill, Flore, was handed a suspended sentence in May this year following years of distress for the 'Pub Landlord' as well as embarking on campaigns of online abuse for three other innocent people.

Now, the 46-year-old has been given another warning and a 10 year restraining order for harassing another man and his daughter online.

At Northampton Magistrate's Court yesterday (June 23), the bench heard how Bird had broken up with the man 10 years ago but would periodically barrage him and his child with abusive messages.

It included an incident in January this year when Bird was unable to reach the man by messaging his LinkedIn profile, so she instead sent 10 tweets in 10 minutes to his daughter calling while calling him abusive names. She also disclosed his address in the public tweet.

In a statement read out in court by a solicitor, the victim wrote: "All I want is for Lucy to realise that actions have consequences and I want my family to be left alone for good."

Although Bird was formally charged with harassment over a period between January and February this year, deputy district judge S J Rastogi said that the man had been a target for Bird for "10 years".

She said: "You need to realise this relationship is over. There is no reason to have contact with the individual and there's no reason to have contact with his daughter, whatsoever."

In May, Bird was handed a 16 week jail term suspended for two years, as well as restraining orders against her four victims.