Thieves tie 92-year-old to a chair before stealing cash and jewellery in Northampton

Police hunt for two men who got into pensioner's home

Thieves tied up a 92-year-old as they stole cash and gold jewellery from a house in Northampton.

Woodland Close is in the Hopping Hill area of Northampton.

Detectives reported two men gained entry to a house in Woodland Close, in the Hopping Hill area of the town, between 8.30am and 11.30am on Monday, February 3.

They bound the pensioner to a chair while rifling through property, making off with a large quantity of cash and high-value gold jewellery.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen the incident to call 101 quoting reference number 20000064857.