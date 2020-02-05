Thieves tie 92-year-old to a chair before stealing cash and jewellery in Northampton

Police hunt for two men who got into pensioner's home

Thieves tied up a 92-year-old as they stole cash and gold jewellery from a house in Northampton.

Woodland Close is in the Hopping Hill area of Northampton.

Detectives reported two men gained entry to a house in Woodland Close, in the Hopping Hill area of the town, between 8.30am and 11.30am on Monday, February 3.

They bound the pensioner to a chair while rifling through property, making off with a large quantity of cash and high-value gold jewellery.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen the incident to call 101 quoting reference number 20000064857.

Police are appealing for help after a pensioner was robbed in his own home.

