Thieves, thugs, drug-drivers from Northampton, Daventry and Brackley sentenced by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 6

COLIN CHARLES BENJAMIN-WITTER, aged 64, of Raisins Field Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

RYAN DAVID TIWARY, aged 34, of Hinton Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified; 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £340, disqualified for 36 months.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

LIAM PATRICK KIERAN BLANCHFIELD, aged 21, of Gibraltar Court, Northampton, breached court order; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 7

BRIAN JARDINE CHAPMAN, aged 54, of Great Holm Court, Northampton; drug-driving, no insurance, possession of a small quantity of amphetamine; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

ZELMA LELE, aged 64, of Nene Drive, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, committed an offence after receiving conditional discharge; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MARTIN PETTITT, aged 60, of no fixed abode, breached court order; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 29, of Sedgwick Court, Northampton, breached community order, breached court order, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £30.

ANDREW RICHARD GRIFFIN, aged 29, of Stanley Road, Northampton, breached supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on July 8

SALMAN UDDIN, aged 22, of Vienne Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

SALMAN UDDIN, aged 22, of Vienne Close, Northampton, drug-driving drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis; fined £360, surcharge £44, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LEVI BAYLEY DOE, aged 37, of Woodlands, Grange Park, two charges of drug-driving; fined £269, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JULIE-ANNE FAIRHURST, aged 29, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour — racially aggravated, assaulted a police officer; community order, fined £100, compensation of £50.

FINLAY BARRETT, aged 19, of The Roundway, Daventry, assault by beating; fined £400, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

MITCHELL SCOTT, aged 27, of Glebeland Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £85.

HARLEY LOUISE O’SHEA, aged 25, of Mill Lane, Brackley, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour — racially aggravated; 250 hours unpaid work, pay compensation of £250,

NIGEL STUART HARROLD, aged 56, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

SHANE RICHARDSON, aged 25, of Raymond Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

PAWEL ADAM WASIK, aged 41, of Manorfield Close, Northampton, drink-driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

JAMIE AUBURN, aged 18, of Ermine Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MATTHEW ALEXANDER ELKINGTON, aged 43, of Military Road, Northampton, theft of cosmetics value £274 belonging to Boots; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANDREW OAKENFULL, aged 52, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; community order, fined £50, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANNY WITHALL, aged 22, of Tovey Drive, Daventry, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JALAL ALI MIAH, aged 40, of Whittlebury Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CRISTIAN VIOREL PIRAIANU, aged 28, of Argyle Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

JAMAL SAID, aged 22, of Far End, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

AMIR KHAN AHMADZAI, aged 22, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DENZEL NANA TEKYIE ASHAUN, aged 21, of Campaign Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ This case was heard on July 9

ANDREI TARIDA, aged 26, of Clear Rise Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £85, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.