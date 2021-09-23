Thieves, thugs and drink-drivers sentenced in court by Northampton magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northampton magistrates on September 8

Finlay Tai Bradshaw, aged 20, of Dallington Road, Northampton, entered a dwelling with intent to steal; six months in prison suspended for 24 months, curfew with electronic monitoring, pay compensation of £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £128.

Alex James Smith, aged 25, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, made threatening phone calls; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alex James Smith, aged 25, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, taking and driving away; fined £307, pay a surcharge £34, costs £85.

Nicholas O'Reilly, aged 40, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, made a threatening phone call; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Ignas Seliukas, aged 26, of Poole Street, Northampton, failed to provide specimen of breath, causing an accident, driving while disqualified, no insurance, disregard of court order not to drive while disqualified; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 9

Tadas Puteikis, aged 33, of Castle Street, Northampton, drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, disqualified for 42 months.

Tadas Puteikis, aged 33, of Castle Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £461, costs £85.

Cortez Ruben Bretes, aged 36, of Forest Road, Piddington, drove with no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £400, six penalty points.

Andrea Kelly Ross, aged 57, of Hester Street, Semilong, assaulted a police officer, assault, possession of small quantity of cannabis; community order, compensation of £100.

■ These cases were heard on September 10

Miranda Faith Gaisford, aged 33, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable; 14 days in prison; compensation of £100.

Dawn Alexandra Rose Turnbull, aged 36, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Stylianos Dsolakoudis, aged 28, of Wellington Street, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a Police Constable, resisted a Police Constable in the execution of their duty; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Tristan Darren Walsh, aged 38, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

Andrew Joseph Smith, aged 36, of Abbey Road, Far Cotton, two charges of failing to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence on October 29, 2020; fined £1,728, surcharge £173, costs £85, 12 penalty points — no totting disqualification.

Iulian Stratulat, aged 43, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £326, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 46 months.

Mohammed Imran Hussain, aged 28, of Lime Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Benedict Beyte Tomes, aged 38, of Booth Park, Northampton, no MoT; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 11

Timothy Kenneth Smith, aged 56, of Bants Lane, Duston, breached court order, committed offence while under suspended sentence; fined £331, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Andrius Sutinys, aged 32, of Stanley Street, Semilong, failed to comply with community order; 130 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

