Thieves, thugs and drink-drivers from Northampton and Daventry sentenced by local magistrates

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 2

Charlie Hutt, aged 26, of Weedon Road, Northampton, drunk while having charge of a child under the age of seven, obstructed a police officer, assaulted a police officers; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kimberley Hutchings, aged 26, of Golding Close, Daventry, together with others stole a Budda statue from The Range, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; court order, compensation £245, surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Billy Lee Mark Viccars, aged 19, of Herbert Street, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; community order, court order, fined £200, compensation £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £100.

Gareth Robert Campbell, aged 30, of Trafalgar Way, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £385, surcharge to fund victim services of £39, costs of £85, disqualified for 18 month(s).

Carl Francis O’Reilly, aged 32, of Long Mallows Rise, Ecton Brook, assault by beating; community order with 120 hours unpaid work; compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £620.

Leah Cadd, aged 38, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton ,drink-driving; fined £438, surcharge to fund victim services of £43, costs of £85, disqualified for 15 month(s).

Clive Arthur Goody, aged 39, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, assaulted police officers; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services of £128, costs of £85.

Daniel Rogers, aged 26, of Stanley Way, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £286, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, disqualified for 12 month(s).

Alisdair James Butler, aged 31, of Brafield Road, Horton, failed to give information relating to identification of a drive suspected of an offence; fined £66000, surcharge to fund victim services of £660, costs of £9000, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six month(s) due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on August 3

Vincent Lewis Jones, aged 58, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with court order; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

Giles Moseling, aged 39, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, breached a court order; four weeks in prison.

Lee Michael Smith, aged 39, of Faraday Close, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs of £50.

Alan Lewis Smith-White, aged 46, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, breach of community order; fined £40, costs of £60.

Ashley James Johnson, aged 32, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; fined £40, costs of £60.

