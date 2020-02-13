Thieves snatch gold chain after tricking their way into elderly man's Northampton home

Gang leader claimed to be checking water pressure

Robbers tricked their way into the home of an elderly Northampton man before snatching a gold chain from his neck.

Trevor Crescent, where three men tricked their way into a house.

Detectives say a man pretended to be checking water pressure when he called at the property in Trevor Crescent, Duston, at around 6.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 12),

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The elderly man was forced into the kitchen to clear under the sink. While in the kitchen, he spotted two more males had entered the house.

"He asked all three to leave his home but one of the males snatched a 9ct gold chunky chain from the elderly man’s neck before leaving, locking him in his house."

Police issued a description of the man who tricked his way into the house. He is white, in his early 40s, between 5ft 1in and 5ft 2in, of a stocky build, clean shaven with short dark wavy hair. He spoke with an Irish accent and was wearing a dark blue jacket.

The other two males are described as white and younger than the first man, but both had their faces covered.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been offered a 9ct gold chunky chain for sale.

Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000083583.