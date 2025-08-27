Local magistrates dealt with these cases also including drug driving, owning an XL Bully, assault, criminal damage and possession of a Rambo knife…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 9

STEVEN AMOAH, aged 36, of Bective Road, Northampton, in charge of a motor vehicle with proportion of a controlled drug above limit, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, ten points.

DANIEL ESPOSITO, aged 41, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a cell belonging to Northamptonshire Police; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £32, prosecution costs £85.

TERRY CAMPBELL, aged 40, of no fixed abode, three counts of theft from a shop — on July 8, 2025, stole chocolate to the value of £150 belonging to Co-op, on July 9 stole chocolate and food to the value of £140 belonging to Co-op, on July 16 stole food to the value of £252 belonging to Co-op; three weeks in prison, compensation of £542.

THOMAS GUT, aged 45, of Ryland Road, Northampton, drink driving on Link Road, Northampton — 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 38, of Arms House, Hinton in the Hedges, breached a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place; eight weeks in prison, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 11

OLUSETO ADELEGAN, aged 65, of Trussell Road, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged property to the total value of approximately £1,280 belonging to Phone Set Up, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; community order with overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, compensation of £1,380.

CARINNA ROWELL, aged 41, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, drove while disqualified on Trinity Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £320, costs £85, disqualified for seven months.

JOHN EWECHU, aged 18, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a Rambo knife — in private place; community order with electronic monitoring of whereabouts for thre months, surcharge £114.

ADAM BERKSHIRE, aged 31, of Corran Close, Northampton, drink driving on Newport Pagnell Road, Northampton — 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DENZEL FRANCIS, aged 18, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

IONUT HARAN, aged 38, of Campers Drive, Northampton, assault by beating of a woman; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 24

REGINALD NYAKANYANGA, aged 51, of Watson Road, Long Buckby, drug driving on St Mary’s Street, Northampton; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

CLAUDIU DUMITRU, aged 27, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on September 11, 2024, stole clothing to the value of £700 belonging to TK Maxx; fined £916, compensation of £700, costs £85.

ALAN BECKETT, aged 41, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, burglary dwelling and theft with no violence — entered as a trespasser a dwelling and stole £60 cash, a copper urn, jewellery and medication of a value unknown; 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £60, surcharge £187, costs £85.

KIAN EAST, aged 24, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, dangerous driving on A43 Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 28 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work. surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

MOHAMMED MIAH, aged 21, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

SALLY HILLERY, aged 60, of Market Street, Northampton, possession /custody of a fighting dog, an XL Bully called Polly; conditionally discharged for six months, contingent destruction order for dog unless registered with DEFRA within two months. surcharge £26, costs £285.

WAYNE BROWN, aged 51, of Hampton Street, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle — stole an iPhone charger, £20 in cash and keys of a value unknown; fined £80, compensation of £20, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.