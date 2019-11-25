Thief steals tools from van before setting it on fire in Towcester

A thief drove a stolen van to a field in Towcester before taking a large quantity of tools and setting the vehicle on fire.

A white 2003 Volkswagen Transporter was stolen from a driveway in Beech Close between 4.30am and 5am on Friday (November 22).

The offenders stole the vehicle, drove it to a field off Wood Burcote Road, took a large quantity of tools and then set it alight.

The van had roof bars and 'Mr Fix It' branding on the side and back.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.