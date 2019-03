This is not a list of all offenders jailed who went through the court system in Northampton and Birmingham, but of those who have committed some the most serious offences.

1. Ryan Coleman, 23, of no fixed abode Sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years for murdering the one-year-old daughter of his partner. The little girl, who had 'car crash' like injuries, was found unresponsive at a property in Kettering last year.

2. Gordon Newman, 31, High Barns Close Jailed for two years and three months for distributing and saving explicit images of children through the internet for the third time in 10 years

3. James Tilbury, 25, Northampton (originally from Rushden) Convicted of blackmail, possessing a firearm and assault after he held a teenager at gunpoint and beat him for hours in an attempt to make him pay up a 70 drug debt. Jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

4. Michael Crick, 67 The former organiser of Desboroughs carnival was jailed for two years and six months after a series of highly sexualised messages to underage girls as young as 12-years-old ''''a total of two years and six months.

