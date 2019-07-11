These are the latest motorists to be sentenced for drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire

The latest collection of motorists caught drink or drug-driving in Northamptonshire has been released by police.
Northamptonshire Police is cracking down on offenders this summer with a pledge to publicly name those who break the law.
Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:
Gabriel Hortopan, 32, was given a 20 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £434.
Stephen Adamu, 59, was given a 20 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £390.
Michael McHugh, 34, was given an 80 month disqualification, a community order and fines and costs totalling £170.
Hilary Dargue, 66, was given a 12 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £253.
Marcel Vollings, 36, was given 17 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £365.
Vikesh Ram, 34, was given a 40 month disqualification, a six-week suspended prison sentence, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £200.
Michael McNamara, 52, was given a 12 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £592.
Troy Johnston, 27, was given a 17 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.
Eriks Zilinskis, 49, was given a 24 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.
Daniel Ficleanu, 30, was given 10 penalty points and fines and costs totalling £440.
Jake Dairy, 22, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £440.
Shirley Vaughan, 44, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.
Kyle Murrie, 22, was given a 17 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £440.
Stephanie Kuhlke, 30, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.
Philomena Hikman, 41, was given a 28 month disqualification, a community order, and fines and costs totalling £170.
Ratan Bhatia, 51, was given a 24 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.
Tom Hunt, 19, was given a 12 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.
Caught driving under the influence of drugs:
James McClafferty, 36, was given an 18 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £235.
Laith Al-Shaikly, 25, was given a 16 month disqualification and fines and costs totalling £175.