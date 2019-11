This is not a list of all offenders who went through the court system in Northampton last month, but defendents who have committed some of the most serious offences.

1. Samuel Cole, aged 22 Cole, of no fixed abode, Rushden, was jailed for 6 years 9 months after admitting dealing in class A drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin other Buy a Photo

2. James Devlin, 49 Jailed for 16 months after admitting conspiring to steal items including tools taken from tradespeoples vans in South Northants with a total loss valued at more than 86,000 other Buy a Photo

3. Derry Crowshaw, 29 Burlgars Crowshaw and Callum Gordon, both formerly of Northampton, were guilty of burglary, theft from a vehicle in Long Buckby and driving whilst disqualified. Crowshaw was jailed for 2 years 10 months and Gordon for 2 years other Buy a Photo

4. Callum Gordon, 29 Burlgars Callum Gordon and Derry Crowshaw, both formerly of Northampton, were guilty of burglary, theft from a vehicle in Long Buckby and driving whilst disqualified. Crowshaw was jailed for 2 years 10 months and Gordon for 2 years other Buy a Photo

View more