These are the faces of 26 jailed Northamptonshire criminals whose stories we brought you during April 2025

Former hospital worker given 20 years for raping a young girl, a teenager who drove at 100mph on A45, a man spotted by CCTV operators waving a machete outside a Northampton town centre nightclub among those now behind bars.
Kevin Nicholls
Kevin Nicholls

Live Content Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 15:20 BST

These are the faces of 26 criminals who were jailed for serious offences in Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought you during April 2025…

Teenager Gjana drove at 100mph in a Ford Focus along the A45 in Northampton, running a red light before fleeing from the vehicle and garden-hopping to evade police. The 19-year-old, from Ipswich, was caught and found to have £1,200 in cash and a small bag of cocaine in his possession. He admitted a string of offences and was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for a year.

Former hospital worker Morgan-Wright was sentenced to 20 years for sexually repeatedly raping a girl of infant-school age and sexually abusing another after Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane praised a jury for seeing through his ‘malicious and outrageous’ lies. The 23-year-old from Kettering was found guilty of 12 offences — including making indecent photographs — after a 10-day trial.

The two drug dealers were found with a cache of cocaine, heroin and cannabis after police raided the Burgess’ family home in Culross Walk, Corby. Burgess and Osinloye, both 24, were both sentenced to two years, 10 months after admitting possession with intent to supply.

