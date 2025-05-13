The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in March 2025, according to new data

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th May 2025, 11:33 BST
The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of violent and sexual offences during the month of March 2025 have been revealed.

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to March this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, violent and sexual offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods were the most reports about these kind of offences have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include non-consensual crimes such as rape or sexual assault, crimes against children including child sexual abuse or grooming, and crimes that exploit others for a sexual purpose, whether in person or online.

And the CPS defines violent crime as covering a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder. It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Below are the ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of violent and sexual offences reports during the month of March 2025.

The areas with the most reports of violent and sexual crime have been revealed...

1. The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in March 2025

The areas with the most reports of violent and sexual crime have been revealed... Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Brixworth and Moulton is in at number ten with 56 reported incident of violent or sexual offences in March.

2. Brixworth and Moulton

Brixworth and Moulton is in at number ten with 56 reported incident of violent or sexual offences in March. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In at number nine is Crick and Long Buckby with 57 reports of violent and sexual crimes in March.

3. Crick and Long Bucbky

In at number nine is Crick and Long Buckby with 57 reports of violent and sexual crimes in March. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dallington Spencer is in at eight, with 66 reports of violent and sexual crimes in March.

4. Dallington Spencer

Dallington Spencer is in at eight, with 66 reports of violent and sexual crimes in March. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice