Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to March this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, violent and sexual offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods were the most reports about these kind of offences have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include non-consensual crimes such as rape or sexual assault, crimes against children including child sexual abuse or grooming, and crimes that exploit others for a sexual purpose, whether in person or online.

And the CPS defines violent crime as covering a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder. It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Below are the ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of violent and sexual offences reports during the month of March 2025.

The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in March 2025

Brixworth and Moulton is in at number ten with 56 reported incident of violent or sexual offences in March.

In at number nine is Crick and Long Buckby with 57 reports of violent and sexual crimes in March.