'The pain of losing you is so great': Northampton father's family speak out following murder conviction

The family of Northampton father Joshua Bains has thanked the people of Upton who fought to save his life minutes after he was fatally shot.

Mr Bains was murdered in Webb Drive, Upton, on October 4, 2018, by two wannabe drug dealers who killed the 28-year-old over a £40 drug debt they owed him.

Drug dealers Kayongo Shuleko (left) and Jerome Smikle (right) murdered Josh Bains over a 40 drug debt they owed him.

At Birmingham Crown Court today (June 4), Jerome Smikle, 27, of Northampton, and Kayongo Shuleko, 26, of London, were both found guilty of murder at the end of a six week trial at Birmingham Crown Court. Lewis Carmody, 22, of Northampton, was convicted of assisting an offender.

The court heard how, in the minutes after the fatal shooting, paramedics and members of the public fought to save Joshua's life and held his hand as he died.

However, one of the shots fired by Shuleko and Smikle had pierced his heart and he died of his injuries at the scene.

Following the conviction, Joshua's family has released a statement through Northamptonshire Police to share the pain his death had caused and thank the people who tried to save his life.

Lewis Carmody was convicted of driving the two murderers to a rural location so they could throw away their handguns.

His family said: "Joshua was a truly beautiful person in every way and his death has left a huge gap in our lives. He was caring and thoughtful towards his family and a loyal friend. He was a fantastic son, brother and partner, and father to two wonderful children.

"Your life was cut short and the pain of losing you is so great, but your spirit will never leave us.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public in Upton and the emergency services for their help and efforts on the night Joshua died.

“We’d also like to thank the detectives, Crown Prosecution Service and the courts for their tireless work in getting justice for him and us.”

At Birmingham Crown Court today, the jury of seven men and five women returned their unanimous verdict after being sent out on Monday (June 3) and convicted all three men for their part in Joshua’s murder.

Smikle, Shuleko and Carmody are due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, June 5.