The latest Northampton people to be named by police charged with drink or drug driving

Three more people from Northampton have been charged with drink or drug driving in the last few days.

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the summer.

The Northamptonshire Police Drink Drive campaign continues

Wednesday, June 19:

Eriks Zilinskis, 49, of Seymour Street, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 4.

A 32-year-old man from Northampton was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit following a collision. He has been released under investigation whilst further enquiries are conducted.

Thursday, July 20:

Innocent Mugabe, 28, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 21.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.