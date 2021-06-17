Top row: Colin Ashworth, Machi O’Brien, Dawid Graczyk, and Riu Nunes. Bottom row: Ross Richards, Anthony Broome, Uldis Bolodis, Ryan McKerral

The names of eight men have been released by Northamptonshire Police as part of a campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

Police say they believe the men could have vital information relating to a string of inquiries into domestic incidents in the county. They are all wanted for arrest by the force.

These men are not connected to one another but all are wanted on suspicion of domestic abuse offences.

Pictured are top row, left to right

Colin Ashworth, aged 38, from Leicester but known to frequent Northampton (ref no 21000303781)

Machi O’Brien, aged 26, has links to Wellingborough (20000596539)

Dawid Graczyk, aged 30, from the Kettering area (21000246265)

Riu Nunes, aged 26, has links to Corby (20000570422)

Bottom row, left to right

Ross Richards, aged 33, with links to Kettering (20000069262)

Anthony Broome, aged 34, has links to Northampton (19000039425)

Uldis Bolodis, aged 35, from Lincolnshire but known to frequent Corby (20000599074)

Ryan McKerral, aged 41, from the Corby area (21000303929)

They should not be approached. Anyone who sees any of these individuals or knows of their whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant reference number listed above.

Domestic abuse incidents are known to rise during major football tournaments. The force’s specialist Domestic Abuse Team have been set the task of arresting the county’s most wanted offenders and will be using additional resources the Force has put in place for the Euros to help them achieve this.