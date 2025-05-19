Test purchases will take place across Northamptonshire, as the county’s police force backs a week of action against knife crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, officers will be engaging with local communities, including young people, carrying out test purchases with retailers and taking part in targeted enforcement activity on those believed to be involved knife crime.

Prevention and Intervention Chief Inspector Oliver Charter, is leading the week’s activity. He said: “Tackling knife crime is an on-going mission for us but this week allows us to really focus on the many different routes we have available to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot arrest our way out of knife crime, so it’s important that we come together with partners and our communities to educate, engage and enforce on the issue.

Northamptonshire Police will take place in a week of action against knife crime this week.

“This week our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be out and about in the communities they serve, visiting schools, youth clubs, conducting hotspot patrols and holding knife amnesties.

“In addition, our Youth Violence Intervention Unit (YVIU), will also be conducting visits with young people who have been highlighted as being at risk of becoming involved in violence offences. This team exists to offer support to those who may be at risk, and offer a wide range of support and interventions to help people back on track”

Nationally a lot of work is taking place to tackle knife crime, with fines announced for tech companies around the advertising and glorification of illegal knives, while also tackling the sales of items to under 18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year new laws banning ‘zombie style’ knives were introduced and this summer there will be a surrender scheme for ninja swords ahead of them also becoming illegal to own.

Chief Inspector Charter added: “We know that working with partners is key in reducing knife crime, policing cannot do this alone.

“We will also be working closely with our partners from the Northamptonshire Violence Prevention Partnership, including our local councils and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to deliver activities with children at risk of becoming embroiled in violence offences.”

Anyone who has information about knife crime or concerns about someone carrying a weapon is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.