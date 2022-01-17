Ten domestic abuse arrests every day in December during Northamptonshire Police crackdown

Police arrested more than ten people a day as part of a county-wide domestic abuse crackdown during December.

Figures revealed 359 individuals were detained by Northamptonshire Police, including two on the force ‘top ten’ most wanted offenders list.

One was found hiding in a wardrobe after being tracked down to an address in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service is one of a nunmber of county organisations providing help and support to victims

Head of Public Protection, Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins, said: “It’s pleasing to see such a high number of arrests but, equally, really saddening to see the increase in domestic abuse incidents we commonly experience over the festive season.

“Domestic abuse is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police. There is no excuse for this type of behaviour and we will continue to go after offenders, no matter what time of year it is. We will seek justice for victims and continue to safeguard individuals and families affected by this vile offence.

“We work closely with statutory and voluntary agencies to ensure anyone who suffers domestic abuse gets the help they need, to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and to explore ways in which we can protect our community.

“I want to encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to call their local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, always call 999.”

■ If you're a victim of domestic abuse or know someone who is and there's an emergency or life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

■ In non-emergency cases and for general advice, call 101.

■ A national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline is also available on 0808 2000 247.

Officers made checks on known offenders and circulated names and mugshots of their most-wanted domestic abuse suspects as part of the month-long campaign.

Compliance checks were carried on others who had been served with Domestic Violence Protection Orders to ensure they were keeping away from the victim.

More DVPOs — is a civil order that provides protection to victims by enabling the police and magistrates’ courts to put in place protective measures in the immediate aftermath of a domestic violence incident — were issued over the Christmas period to help safeguard victims.

■ For help and advice on domestic violence, contact any of these organisations:

■ Voice Northants phone 0300 303 1965

■ The Sunflower Centre phone 01604 888211

■ Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service phone 0300 012 0154