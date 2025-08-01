Teenager in possession of meat cleaver in Northampton town centre among 21 offenders sentenced at Crown Court in July 2025

Dangerous driving, assaults on police and receiving stolen goods are also included in these cases heard during July 2025…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ ANN-MARIE LAKE, aged 51, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, handling stolen goods — bank cards and cash; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, prosecution costs £100.

■ MARTIN PURSGLOVE, aged 30, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, dangerous driving on A43 Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle with no insurance; 16 months in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment for four months, surcharge £187, costs £150, disqualified for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ FINLEY HUNTER, aged 20, of Clare Street, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; eight months in prison suspended for two years, curfew with electronic monitoring for one month, surcharge £187.

Northampton Crown Court

■ TRACEY MAKINGS, aged 50, of Castle Avenue, Duston, assaulted a woman occasioning them actual bodily harm, burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal; five years, four months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ JIMMY-LAD PEKA, aged 21, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, receiving stolen goods — a TV, iPad, box containing four doughnuts, a bank card and a kitten of a value unknown, resisted police; community order, surcharge £114.

■ NATALIE TIDD, aged 41, of Mill Pond Drive, Northampton, theft from a person — stole monies held in a bank account totalling £1,831.30; 20 months in prison, criminal behaviour order until further order, must not: approach any member of the public or private business who is not a friend, relative or other family member and ask for money, gifts, handouts or donations expect and unless in the course of her everyday employment or unless it is a charity or business involved in lending money or other items or unless it is money that is legitimately owed or due to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ PLLUMB KOLNDREU, aged 29, of no fixed abode, produced a class B drug — cannabis; four months in prison, surcharge £154.

■ JOSEPH WALPOLE, aged 33, of Cecil Road, Northampton, theft of a motor vehicle — a BMW 320i to the value of £25,000, burglary other than from a dwelling — stole a charity money box from the Trumpet Inn, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; one year, eight months in prison suspended for one year, 80 hours unpaid work.

■ GRANT PICKETTS, aged 45, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, attempted burglary at a dwelling; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

■ JORDAN JONES, aged 26, of HMP Highpoint, escaped from lawful custody at Church Lane, Northampton, four weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ JAYDEN GILBERT, aged 21 of Battison Street, Bedford, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place in Northampton; four months in prison, surcharge £154.

■ LANI SWANSON, aged 26, of High Street, Upton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer; community order, surcharge £114.

■ JAYDEN HILL, aged 19, of no fixed abode, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — heroin, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — cocaine; committed to young offender institution for 30 months.

■ JONATHAN McHALE, aged 37, of Alchester Court, Towcester, assault by beating of a Police Officer, affray, three counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; six months in prison suspended for 24 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000, surcharge £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ PETER QUINN, aged 55, of Elm Close, Brafield On The Green, attempted to arrange / facilitate commission of a child sex offence by arranging a meeting with a child aged 14 years which would involve the commission of an offence, adult attempted to meet a boy under 16 years of age following grooming; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, requirement to register with police as a sex offender, surcharge £95, costs £425.

■ DENZEL NDUTA, aged 31, of Maidencastle, Northampton, burglary from a dwelling and theft with no violence — stole an Xbox console and two Nintendo Switch joysticks of a value unknown; 27 months in prison.

■ STEPHEN VIEIRA, aged 39, of South Holme Court, Northampton, assaulted a woman occasioning actual bodily harm; nine months in prison suspended for 21 months, surcharge £187.

■ ROBERT HARRIS, aged 41, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, drink driving on Marquee Drive, Northampton — 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, dangerous driving on Booth Lane North, Marquee Drive and the A43, two counts of driver failing to stop after an accident; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment for three months, curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ DANIEL McMAHON, aged 32, of Richardson Close, Northampton, dangerous driving on St Georges Avenue, Barrack Road, Broad Street, Horsemarket, St Peters Way and Bridge Street, failed to provide specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; 12 months in prison suspended for 21 months, abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £187, disqualified for two years.

■ RHYS LIBURD, aged 18, of Parkwood Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a meat cleaver — in Abington Street, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; 12 months detention in a young offender institution suspended for 21 months, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.

■ RENNE HOLLAND, aged 46, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, handled stolen goods; community order, surcharge £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.