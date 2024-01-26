News you can trust since 1869
Teenage girl pushed and verbally abused in near Northamptonshire village recreational ground

The girl was pushed against a fence
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:12 GMT
A teenage girl was pushed and verbally abused in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Station Road, Long Buckby, close to the recreational ground on Thursday (January 25) between 3.55pm and 4.10pm.

Police say an unknown man pushed the girl against a fence and shouted abuse at her.

The incident happened in Station Road, Long Buckby.The incident happened in Station Road, Long Buckby.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, wearing a yellow/orange coat, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000050589.