Teenage girl approached and assaulted by man in his mid-40s at Northamptonshire playing field

A teenage girl was approached and assaulted by a man in his mid-40s, while she was sitting on grass at a Northamptonshire playing field.

The incident happened at The Hollow’s playing fields in Daventry between 4pm and 4.10pm on Tuesday September 23.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “An unknown man approached the girl and attempted to engage with her before he grabbed her arm.

“Fearing for her safety, the girl kicked the man and broke free before fleeing the scene to raise the alarm.

“The offender was a white man aged in his mid-40s, about 5ft 11in and of a large build with short dark coloured hair. He was wearing a green baseball cap, a grey hooded top and grey cargo-style trousers.”

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist in identifying the offender.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000561180.