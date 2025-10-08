Teenage driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Northampton car park among these 23 cases in court

Local magistrates also sentenced offenders for drink driving, possession of cocaine and heroin, assaults, making obscene phone calls and shoplifting…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 16

SOPHIE BRITCHFORD, aged 28, of Southampton Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — on May 18, 2025, stole items to the value of £37.94 belonging to Co-op, Northampton, conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £37.94, surcharge £26, costs £85.

VICTOR UNGUREANU, aged 18, of Jersey Court, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on Northampton College Car Park — collided with a pedestrian who went under the vehicle, sustaining visible facial injuries, broken ribs and broken finger; community order with 220 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MARK PETERS, aged 54, of Rounding Mews, Upton, On June 29, 2025, drunk in charge of a vehicle in Weedon Road — 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, on August 6 drink driving on Rounding Mews, Upton — 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; eight weeks prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment for six months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, disqualified for 30 months, costs £735

NICHOLAS BILLING, aged 67, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by repeatedly submitting false reports to police, community order, costs £85.

GRAZYNA BACZYNSKA, aged 63, of Hinton Close, Northampton, drink driving on Horse Market, Northampton — 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order, fined £120, disqualified for 36 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CLAIRE FITZHUGH, aged 44, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Upton Way, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, two counts of possession of class A drugs — cocaine and heroin; fined £360, eight points, surcharge £144, costs £85.

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 32, of Stanley Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on August 25, 2025, stole toiletries to the value of £68.94 belonging to One Stop; six weeks in prison, compensation of £68.94.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 37, of no fixed abode, racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating against a man, racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing, conviction of an offence while a community order for offences of failure to provide specimen for analysis, theft, obstructing police and criminal damage was in force; 34 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

KEVIN LEIGHTON, aged 46, of Clarke Court, Earls Barton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

JUSTICE HAMMOND, aged 52, of Brashland Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle on St Andrews Road without third party insurance; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £400, six points.

JAEDEN FRANKLIN, aged 20, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment and failing to maintain contact with a responsible officer; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, costs £60.

GEOFFREY ALLPORT, aged, of Harvest Close, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned office appointment, fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on September 17

ROBERT SNAJER, aged 48, of St Leonards Court, Northampton, two counts of drug driving on A1(M) at Bramham, speeding — exceeding 70 mph motorway limit; fined £120, community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650, disqualified for 17 months.

MIHAIL LUCHIN, aged 30, of Euston Road, Northampton, cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter — namely phone calls that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650.

JOSEPH COLLEY, aged 30, of Chipsey Avenue, Bugbrooke, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a vehicle tyre to the value of £170, assaulted a man by beating; community order, compensation of £300, surcharge £114, costs £650.

ZOHAIB AKHTAR, aged 25, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, driver failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Upton Valley Way, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £130, three points.

CHRISTOPHER LYTTLE, aged 53, of Sotheby Rise, Northampton, harassment without violence; community order, surcharge £114, costs £650.

GARY PHILLIPS, aged 52, of Campbell Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing; community order, fined £675, compensation of £150, costs £100.

KAY SAWBRIDGE, aged 66, of South Street, Castlethorpe, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident on Courteenhall Road Quinton, failed to stop after that accident, failed to report that accident; fined £485, surcharge £194, costs £130, six points.

MARY STEVENS, aged 84, of Brafield Road, Horton, drove a vehicle on Bedford Road, Horton, without due care and attention — failed to safely observe an oncoming vehicle when pulling out of a give way junction causing a collision; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £130, seven points.

JUSTIN AMOS, aged 36, of Church Lane, Nether Heyford, speeding — 78mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTIAN BORTA, aged 20, of Cross Waters Close, Northampton, used a vehicle on Newport Pagnell Road, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.