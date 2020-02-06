Suspected drug dealer in custody following police chase in Northampton

Man arrested as pursuit ends in West Hunsbury

Police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a dramatic pursuit through Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police chased down a suspected drugs dealer in West Hunsbury.

Officers were alerted when the driver of a black Ford Mondeo failed to stop when ordered to do so on the A43 southbound.

Residents reported seeing the chase involving eight police vehicles ending at around 11.30 in the West Hunsbury area of Northampton on Wednesday morning (February 5).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Following a pursuit by officers, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Ladybridge Drive in Northampton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and is currently in police custody."