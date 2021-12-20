Suspected drink-driver blows nearly FIVE TIMES over the limit after demolishing wall in Northampton

Stunned police arrested a suspected drink-driver who blew nearly FIVE TIMES the limit after demolishing a wall in Northampton.

Roadside tests revealed a reading of 166 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath following the incident in Williams Way, Grange Park, at around 8pm on Friday night (December 17).

The legal limit is 35.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed a 33-year-old woman was arrested following Friday's incident in Grange Park

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a 33-year-old woman arrested and later released pending further enquiries is one of a shocking 27 incidents involving suspected drink or drug drivers aged between 18 and 60 years old in just six days on the county's roads.

Of those arrested between Tuesday (December 14) and Sunday, 18 have been charged and named by the force as part of its annual pre-Christmas safety campaign.

A total of 16 people have been charged with drink-driving and and bailed to appear at magistrates court. They are:

■ George-Cristian Anghel, aged 36, of Upper Queen Street, Rushden.

■ Nazrin Miah, aged 28, of Church Lane, Coventry.

■ Zydrunas Snitkas, aged 36, of Elizabeth Way, Cambridge.

■ James Skinner, aged 50, of Saxon Close, Higham Ferrers.

■ Luke Powers, aged 28, of Union Street, Desborough.

■ Andrew Rowe, aged 44, of Roseholme Road, Northampton.

■ Stephen Webster, aged 24, of Allen Road, Irthlingborough.

■ Alexei Josu, aged 28, of Freehold Street, Northampton.

■ Fabian Gal, aged 40, of Wysall Road, Northampton.

■ Martins Kozurs, aged 26, of Victoria Street, Kettering.

■ Niall Dawson, aged 22, of Ashby Road, Braunston.

■ Egidijius Skarzinskas, aged 45, of a non-UK address.

■James Simms, aged 44, of Farmstead Road, Corby.

■ Adrian Gianelli, aged 38, of Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough.

■ James Francis, aged 35, of Rock Street, Wellingborough.

■ Iulian Onofrei, aged 30, of Whitworth Avenue, Corby.

Two more people, both from Corby, were charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after being stopped on suspicion of driving while over the limit. They are:

■ Tatjana Ivanova, aged 44, of Grantham Walk.

■ Ivars Abrams, aged 36, of Sutherland Road.

Five people arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and four others arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs have been released pending further enquiries.