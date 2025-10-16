At the start of the new academic year in universities, the Minister for Fraud, Lord Hanson, writes exclusively for National World about the rise of fraud targeted at students.

Starting university is an exciting time. New home, new friends, new opportunities on the horizon.

Yet, amid that sense of adventure, the risk of fraud remains high.

Whether it’s fake recruiters or rental scams, the uncomfortable reality is that students at university are increasingly in the sights of scammers. And the numbers are shocking.

According to data published by NatWest, a growing number of students are having to fend off fraudsters. Well over half (57%) have fallen victim to, or encountered, scams in the past year.

With living costs increasing and many students juggling part-time jobs, they are prime targets for criminals looking to exploit them. And the scammers are becoming more sophisticated.

One of the most common tactics involves criminals impersonating banks with students receiving a text from their “bank” warning of suspicious activity, a phone call demanding action, or an email offering to “secure” your account.

These fraudsters go to great lengths, mimicking official logos, using convincing language, and sometimes even knowing the students name.

It doesn’t matter whether the student is a fresher or about to graduate, all it takes is one hurried click for them to hand over details to a shameful scammer.

It’s important we all take the time to recognise the risks as young people or indeed as parents or guardians. Because it’s tempting to assume that it would never happen to you or that your child could be deceived. Today’s scammers though are expert manipulators, preying on busy, tired and trusting students.

Home Office minister Lord David Hanson

So, what can you do as student or a parent?

Simply this - stay cautious, stay alert, and stay protected.

Because our “Stop! Think Fraud” campaign isn’t just a slogan - it’s a call to action. And I am determined to bring these shameful scammers to justice.

That’s why this government is taking decisive action to crack down on these criminals and protect young people from scams.

Our new, expanded Fraud Strategy will lead the way, with tougher measures and more resources dedicated to tackling scams targeting students.

We are also working closer than ever with industry to ensure the public are protected from fraud. And I will continue to bang this drum that we expect tech companies to go further and faster to tackle fraud. But the public has a vital role to play.

So, my advice is to never give out personal information without verifying the source, always be cautious if you receive an unexpected message, and if you feel like you’re being pressurised, it’s ok to pause and double check.

University should be one of the most exciting times in a young person’s life. In a world where scams are an everyday threat, the best thing we can do as students and as parents is to help to stay one step ahead.

It could take just three simple words: Stop. Think. Fraud.