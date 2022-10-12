Staffy owner’s £2,700 compensation bill after woman and pet dog injured in Northampton

A dog owner landed a court bill totalling nearly £3,000 after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross injured a woman and her pet dog out walking in Northampton.

Magistrates also warned the Staffy, called Winston, would be destroyed unless it was kept under proper control.

Police reported another dog suffered two fractures to its legs after it was attacked while its owner was bitten on both hands.

The owner of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross has been ordered to pay nearly £3,000 after it attacked a woman and her dog in Northampton

Steven Alexander Edward Everett-Hughes, aged 48, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Wake Way, Grange Farm, on April 8 this year.

Everett-Hughes, of Elder Drive, Daventry, was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work as part of a community order sentence by Northampton magistrates at a hearing on September 30.