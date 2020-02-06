Staff member attacked by woman in reception of Northampton hotel

Police issue CCTV image of woman they believe may have information about assault

Shocked guests saw a member of staff attacked at a Northampton hotel.

Police want to speak to this woman following an assault at the Premier Inn in Crow Lane

Detectives reavealed a woman repeatedly hit the member of staff at the Premier Inn in Crow Lane at just after 8pm on Sunday January 26.

The attack took place in the main reception area of the hotel, although the staff member did not sustain any injuries.

Northamptonshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they believe may have information about the assault and are asking the woman, or anyone who recognises her to call 101 quoting incident number: 20000049504.