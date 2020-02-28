Stabbing victim still in critical condition after disturbance in Northampton street

Two men held in custody as police investigations continue into incident in Dallington

Police have revealed a man was stabbed during a disturbance in a Northampton street on Wednesday night.

Police kept the area cordoned off on Thursday following the incident in Dallington

The 30-year-old victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men are now being held in custody after being arrested in connection with the incident in Merthyr Road, Dallington.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a disturbance at around 9pm.

Offices cordoned off the area during Thursday as investigations continued outside one property where ground floor windows were apparently smashed.

Police outside the Northampton property on Thursday morning

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today (Friday February 28): "Between 8.45pm and 9pm on February 26, a disturbance took place at an address and a 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

"Two men, one aged 31 and another who is 26 years old, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in police custody at this time."

"Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident.

"Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000110879. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.As enquiries continue throughout the day, further updates will be released in due course."