Six more people named by Northamptonshire Police after being arrested for drink or drug driving

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers arrested and charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

Thursday, December 19:

• A 46-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Saturday, December 21:

• Edvinss Svirskas, aged 30, of Tallis Lane, Milton Keynes, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

• Liam Hynes, aged 31, of Alchester Court, Towcester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

• Nicholas Tapp, aged 51, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 15.

• Tiffany Gordon, aged 29, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

• Shaun Gorman, aged 64, of Wilson Crescent, Irthlingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.