'Simply no reason to carry a knife': Northamptonshire Police join national campaign to tackle knife crime

Northamptonshire Police is joining a week long, national campaign to help tack knife crime.

Operation Sceptre is a nationwide initiative to tackle knife crime, and will see officers in the county engage with communities, including young people, carry out test purchases and take part in targeted enforcement activity on those believed to be involved in this type of crime.

Police say the county has seen a 16 percent reduction in knife crime in the last two years, but a spokesperson for the force say they are committed to seeing further reductions.

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn is leading this week’s activity. He said: “We see first-hand the devastating consequences of knife crime and are determined to do all we can to help drive down the number of incidents that take place in the county.

“This week departments from across the Force will join together to help educate, engage and enforce, working with schools, councils and charities to help deliver our message that there is simply no reason to carry a knife. It is illegal and will actually put you at greater risk of harm.”

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be delivering talks at primary and secondary schools about the dangers of knife crime, while also conducting hot spot patrols and holding knife amnesties.

Det Supt Glenn added: “Not only will our Neighbourhood Policing Teams be out and about this week, our new Youth Violence Intervention Unit (YVIU), will also be conducting visits with young people who have been highlighted as being at risk of becoming involved in violence offences.

“We will also be working closely with our partners from the Northamptonshire Violence Prevention Partnership, including our local councils and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner as well as groups such as Off the Streets NN, to deliver activities with children at risk of becoming embroiled in violence offences.

The national campaign is taking place this week.

“There is a lot as public bodies that we can do to tackle knife crime, however, we also need the public’s help. We all have a duty to speak to the young people in our lives about the very real dangers of knife crime, the impact it can have and the consequences for those involved in incidents.”