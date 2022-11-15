Two shops could face hefty fines after they were caught selling e-cigarettes to under-18s in a West Northamptonshire Council ‘sting’ operation.

Trading Standards teams supervised a 16-year-old volunteer to test out eight stores across Northampton and Daventry that have been subject of complaints from the public over under-age sales. It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes including vaping liquids containing nicotine to anyone below the age of 18.

Six out of the eight shops correctly asked the girl for her ID and refused the sale when she could not produce any. But two who illegally sold an e-cigarette making no attempt to ask for proof of age from the girl will now face further investigation which may lead to prosecution and fines of up to £2,500.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety, said: “Young people will always push the boundaries and will want to try new things. But tobacco is highly addictive and has significant health implications and should not be sold to children.

“I’m sure parents across West Northamptonshire will join me in thanking our Trading Standards team for keeping a constant watch for shop keepers who forget the duty of care they owe to their community as they break the law in this way.”

The operation followed two previous crackdowns in April and August when two out of the 18 shops checked sold e-cigarettes to a 16-year-old and shopkeepers across the area are being reminded of the proof-of-age checks they must make before selling tobacco or e-cigarettes.

Most businesses operate a Challenge 25 policy. If a customer looks under the age of 25, proof of age is required, and staff must be trained to verify the customer’s age before selling age-restricted products.

Some disposable vapes come in a variety of sweet flavours and colours — and can be purchased for as little as £5.