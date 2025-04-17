Shoplifter who ignored ban from Northampton’s Greggs among these cases in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 3

ANTHONY CANTOR, aged 44, of Roe Road, Northampton, eight counts of theft from a shop — on October 23, 2024, stole various grocery Items of a value £34.80 from Co-op, on October 24 stole washing products to the value of £33.47 from Home Bargains, on January 25, 2025, stole a selection of meats of a value of £45 from Tesco. on January 26 stole three bottles of washing detergent of a value of £24 from Sainsbury's, on January 26 stole a selection of chocolate of a value of £33 from Co-op, on January 28 stole four bottles of washing detergent of a value of £41 from Tesco, on February 1 stole a selection of meats of a value of £38.75 from Tesco, on February 1 stole five boxes of chocolates of a value of £14.95 from It's A Gift; community order, compensation of £264.97.

MATTHEW COLLINS, aged 50, of Church Street, Weedon, criminal damage to property fishing rod poles to the value of £1,000; fined £250, compensation of £1,000, surcharge to fund victim services £400, prosecution costs £85.

DESTINY GARVIE, aged 18, of Clare Street, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

IAN GUMBRECHT, aged 48, of Bishops Drive, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

SCOTT COOKE, aged 34, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, attempted theft from shop — attempted to steal five blocks of cheese to a value of £30 from Co-op; failed to surrender to custody; 42 weeks in prison.

ERIC TWUMASI, aged 41, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

MINDAUGAS RAUDUVE, aged 30, of Hammerstone Lane, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a folding lock knife — in a St Leonards Road, Northampton; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 40, of no fixed abode, three counts of theft from a shop — on March 26, 2025, stole various items to the value of £7.85 from Greggs, on March 27 stole items of a value of £5.35 from Greggs, on April 2 stole items to a value of £6.40 from Greggs, two counts of breaking bail conditions — namely not to enter any Greggs stores. used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order, compensation of £13.20.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 38, of Hester Street, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on March 31, 2025, stole a crate of beer to the value of £13 from Co-op, on April 2 stole a bottle of beer to the value of £5.60 from Co-op, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £125, compensation of £5.60.

MARK McKENZIE, aged 40, of Bective Road, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, theft from a shop — stole property of a value unknown from Sainsbury's, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LUCY MORETON, aged 49, of no fixed abode, five counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by repeatedly calling Northamptonshire Police; criminal behaviour order for five years fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £150.

STUART THORNEYCROFT, aged 61, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, drink driving — 224 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident on Farnborough Drive Daventry; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £150, disqualified for 24 months.

DARYL ULLAH, aged 35, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; surcharge £138, costs £85, fined £346.

GEORGIA GRAY, aged 27, of Hyperion Lane, Brackley, drug driving; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ALEXIA KYPRIANOU, aged 33, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, six points.

NAVPREET SIDHU, aged 32, ℅ Spencer Gardens, Brackley, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £280.

■ These cases were heard on April 4

GHEORGHE-BOGDAN GHIDOARCA, aged 41, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress outside Northampton General Hospital, failed to surrender to custody; fined £125, surcharge £50, costs £85.

TASHAUN PINK, aged 36, of South Oval, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by begging for money from members of the public; fined £100, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.