Sex workers and 'pop-up' brothels in Northamptonshire checked for exploitation by police

'Pop-up brothels' in Northamptonshire were disrupted by police this week to make sure no one was being exploited or made to work against their will.

On Wednesday (September 18), Northamptonshire Police took part in Operation Aidant - a national operation into vulnerability, exploitation and modern-day slavery.

A force spokesman said it is tolerant of brothels operating if no exploitation and criminality exists as they are deemed safer places for women to work than on the streets.

Officers visited 11 addresses across the county and checked the welfare of a number of women working in the sex industry from the UK, Thailand and Romania - one was dealt with for immigration issues.

Northants Police lead for modern slavery and human trafficking Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: "Women should be allowed to work in a safe, non-exploitative environment and the purpose of the day of action was to ensure no exploitation or trafficking was taking place.

“Quite often, pop-up brothels operate in rental properties or rental rooms as these are often short-term rents from as little as a week.

"There is limited commitment to the location and the business can easily be moved to another property or location.

“Signs may include multiple women living at an address, where the women may often arrive with small luggage and women will change frequently.

"There is likely to be many frequent visitors, usually male, who don’t stay for long periods of time.

"If you suspect a pop-up brothel is operating in your area, please contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency, or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.”