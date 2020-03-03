Schoolgirl, 12, assaulted at busy junction near Racecourse in Northampton

Police launch appeal for help to find attacker

Police are hunting a man who punched a 12-year-old schoolgirl at then ran off near the Racecourse in Northampton.

Police launched an appeal after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted

Officers revealed the incident happened at the busy junction of Kingsley Road and St Georges Avenue on Tuesday, February 25.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "This incident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm. A 12-year-old girl was approached by a man, who punched her on the right shoulder before running off along St Georges Avenue.

"The offender is described as being of dual-heritage, in his late teens, 5ft 11in, of a slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue padded winter jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers.

"We would ask for anyone with information about this or who may have seen the incident please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000108201."