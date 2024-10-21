Runner needed hospital treatment after dog bite incident in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A runner was left needing hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in Daventry.

The incident happened New Street, Daventry, next to the bus shelters on Friday (October 18) between 10pm and 11.30pm.

Police say a runner was bitten by a brown dog, believed to be a Cane Corso, and needed to go to hospital for treatment as a result.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000624603.