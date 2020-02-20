Robber makes off with £25 after threatening teenager in Northampton town centre

Thief told 18-year-old victim: 'hand over cash or I'll stab you'

A man made off with £25 after pinning a teenager against a wall and threatening to stab him in the early hours of this morning in Northampton.

Police are investigating a robbery in Northampton town centre this morning

Detectives say a second man stood and watched the town centre robbery at about 2.15am today (Thursday February 20) in Bridge Street.

The 18-year-old victim – who was on a night out in the town – was approached by another man close to the Lloyds cash point.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man pinned the teenager against a wall and threatened to stab him if he didn’t hand over his cash.

"Although no knife was seen, he handed over £25 in cash.

The robbery took place close to Lloyds Bank cashpoint in Bridge Street

"The offender is described as a black man, in his early 20s, about 6ft, of a slim build with dreadlocks. He was wearing a red shirt with a dark top underneath and dark jeans.

"A second man, who was with the offender, stood and watched the robbery. He is described as being of dual-heritage, also in his early 20s, about 6ft, of a heavy build with short shaven hair. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket.

"We would ask if anyone has information or may have witnessed this incident, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000097422."