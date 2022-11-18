Government figures revealed the number of sex offenders living in Northamptonshire increased during the past two years.

Police forces, probation services and other Government agencies supervise and keep track of sex offenders and violent criminals in communities through multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA). Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 863 people convicted of sex crimes were being managed under MAPPAs in the Northamptonshire Police area at the end of March this year — up from 855 the year previous and 849 in 2020.

However, increases in population mean the rate of sex offenders among residents in the area fell to 125 per 100,000 people from 129 in 2021. Sex offenders made up 80 percent of those being managed through MAPPAs in Northamptonshire alongside 215 violent offenders and five other dangerous offenders.

Nationally, 66,741 sex offenders are on MAPPAs, up four percent on last year and up 65 percent from ten years ago. The rate of sex offenders among the population was 126 per 100,000 at the end of March this year.

There were 22,304 violent offenders and 393 other dangerous offenders under MAPPAs across England and Wales at the end of March. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the number of sex offenders increases yearly as many are added to register for life.

A significant jump in sexual harm prevention orders last year coincided with a 57 percent increase in the number of people convicted of sexual offences in 2020-21 as courts cleared backlogs after Covid. SHPOs are applied when the court believes a protection order is needed to protect the public.

Nationally, 5,753 SHPOs were handed down in the year to March – up 33 percent from 4,325 in 2020-21 — including 102 in Northamptonshire. A Home Office spokesperson said they are pleased to see police using SPHOs to target those responsible for “horrific abuse”, adding: “We have some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders and those that pose a risk of sexual harm.”

Charity Victim Support says it is “extremely worried” about an increase in sexual violence – particularly rape – being reported to police nationally in the context of “poor conviction rates and horrendous court delays”.

Director, Rachel Almeida, added: “It is vital that these reports are taken seriously and that the justice system has the resources to ensure that victims get the care, support and protection they need.”

Earlier this year, Northamptonshire Police launched a strategy outlining how it is tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Detective Chief Inspector Nickie Deeks, the force lead for VAWG, said: “We want to secure as many convictions as possible to keep women safe. We work closely with criminal justice services to increase the number of rape and serious sexual assault cases coming to court and being successfully prosecuted, as well as more domestic abuse offenders being brought to justice.