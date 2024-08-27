Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire police officer would have been sacked, if he hadn’t already resigned, following inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues.

Daniel Atkinson, who was based at Weston Favell Police Station, was subject to a virtual gross misconduct hearing, held by Northamptonshire Police virtually at Wootton Hall on July 15 and 16, 2024.

The hearing heard that Atkinson is alleged to inappropriately touched five female colleagues while they were front seat passengers in a police vehicle Atkinson was driving. In one incident, Atkinson is alleged to have touched a colleague’s arm and said that he was a ‘touchy person’.

Atkinson is also accused of calling a female colleague ‘beautiful’, remarking to a female colleague that a member of the public was ‘fit’ and asking a colleague about her personal life, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The hearing heard about numerous incidents between December 2021 and June 2023, when Atkinson was a tutor constable with responsibility for mentoring new or less experienced officers, of which all the female colleagues were.

Atkinson admitted tapping the legs of some of the female colleagues but said it was “nothing more than a personal habit of his with no harmful intent”. He denied inappropriately touching any of the officers and he denied committing any acts with sexual motivation, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The officer resigned from Northamptonshire Police prior to the hearing being held, and did not attend the hearing.

The panel found a number of the accusations proven and concluded that the former police officer’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and determined that he would have been dismissed without notice.

A full hearing report has been published on the Northamptonshire Police website.