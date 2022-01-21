A repeat sex offender from Northamptonshire has been handed a 'winning lottery ticket' after narrowly dodging prison for his second sexual offence.

Curtis Bull, now 29, of Oak Lane, Crick, was sentenced for sexually assaulting a female, to which he pleaded guilty.

During a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (January 20), it was read that the assault took place in June 2019. Bull was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offender's last visit to the court ended in 16 months of prison time

This was not Bull's first offence. He had already served time for a near identical crime back in 2016 which had left bruises on another woman's neck. Bull pleaded guilty to that offence as well and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

His then-barrister Jonathan Dee said it was an isolated incident that was 'out of character' at the time.

During the hearing for his latest offence, Her Honour said: "There is no indication that you have any criminal tendencies whatsoever and it is very hard to see why, after you have served a custodial sentence, that you have done almost the exact same thing as you did in 2016."

Bull's defence suggested that there were 'much deeper underlying issues' that had driven his behaviour, including mental health concerns, as well as the heavy use of alcohol.

The judge agreed to this and suggested that 'the public will get better protection' if Bull was allowed to work with the probation service from outside a prison.

Bull was issued with a 36 month community order and 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days. He was also required to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for a further five years, join a specified sex offender intervention programme for men, and submit to a six month alcohol treatment programme.

In closing, Her Honour cautioned Bull, saying: "Make sure you attend every appointment with the probation service as if you were holding a winning lottery ticket.