'Repeated' dangerous behaviour incidents on bridge over A45 near Daventry including fire extinguisher thrown into traffic

The fire extinguishers were stolen from a building site, according to police
Carly Odell
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT
"Repeated” dangerous behaviour incidents have occurred on a footbridge over the A45 near Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police say the latest incident happened on the footbridge between Stefan Way and Staverton Road when unknown offender/s stole fire extinguishers from a local building site and threw them off the bridge on to passing traffic.

Police say this behaviour could cause a serious incident. Anyone with any information should is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000099094.