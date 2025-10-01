Woman who blocked A14, drug dealers, dangerous driver, woman who offered witness £2,000 to change a statement, prolific burglar and child sex offender all sentenced in September…

■ MEGAN BAKER, aged 23, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, wilful obstruction of a highway on A14 at Kettering; four weeks in prison.

■ DAVID BASSOM, aged 45, of Scarlettwell Street, Northampton, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs — crack cocaine and heroin; 20 months in prison suspended for 18 months, electronic monitoring of whereabouts until March 1, 2026, surcharge £187.

■ DEAN ROBERTS, aged 46, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, burglary dwelling with intent to steal; 876 days in prison.

Northampton Crown Court.

■ AARON CHALKLEY, aged 37, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent, possession of an offensive weapon in Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton; community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 90 days, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring, surcharge £114.

■ D'REECE TAYLOR, aged 20, of Quaker Way, Moulton, possession with intent to supply class A drugs — crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; forfeit £445.62 cash, surcharge £228.

■ GARY McCARTHY, aged 28, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle dangerously on Harborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party; 16 months in prison, disqualified for 26 months.

■ GJEKA XHEK, aged 26, of Balfour Road, Northampton, being concerned in production of a class B drug — cannabis; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ AARON COHEN, aged 39, of Friary Close, Daventry, assaulted a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm; assault by beating of a prison custody officer; community order.

■ MARINA PAPENKO, aged 44, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, committed an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice by offering £2,000 to a complainant to withdraw a statement; 33 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.

■ SADIAN FINDIKU, aged 19, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, raped a woman 16 years of age or over, common assault of a woman, engaged in controlling / coercive behaviour, stalking involving fear of violence, breached a non-molestation order, possession of a knife in a public place, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaging a motor vehicle, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, drove a motor vehicle dangerously on Brackley Road, Towcester, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; nine years in prison, notification of requirement to register with police as a sex offender indefinitely.

■ DAVID ATKINSON, aged 36, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, possession of an indecent video of a child, breached a sexual harm prevention order by using any computer or device capable of accessing the internet without first notifying police; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, requirement to register with police as a sex offender for five years.

■ BRIAN REEVE, aged 52, of West Haddon Road, Cold Ashby, assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; 30 weeks in prison suspended for two years.

■ KIERON LONG, aged 39, of Balfour Close, Northampton, seven counts of burglary dwelling and theft, no violence — on January 26, 2024, entered a dwelling at Tate Grove as a trespasser and stole jewellery, cash, bank cards, an iPad and a mobile phone, on January 28 entered a dwelling at Hellidon Close as a trespasser and stole a car key, on January 29 together with Regan Richard Michael Long entered a dwelling at Queensland Gardens as trespassers and stole keys, a purse and contents, on January 29 entered a dwelling at Rosedale Road as a trespasser and stole a handbag and content, on January 31 entered a dwelling at Holdenby Road as a trespasser and stole keys, a bag and contents, on or about February 12 having entered as a trespasser a dwelling at Kingsland Avenue stole jewellery, cash, mobile phones, gift cards and alcohol of a value unknown, on February 19 entered a dwelling at Oceans Close, Milton Keynes as a trespasser and stole jewellery, cash and a Ring doorbell, burglary dwelling with intent to steal, together with Regan Richard Michael Long on the 30th day of January 2024 entered a dwelling at Kingsland Avenue as trespassers, with intent to steal, three counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal — on January 28 attempted to enter as a trespasser a dwelling at Bective Close with intent to steal, on January 28 attempted to burgle a dwelling at Drayton Walk, on February 23 attempted to burgle a dwelling at Melchester Close, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle — on January 28 stole a Ford B-Max, on January 29 together with Regan Richard Michael Long stole an Audi A3, theft from a motor vehicle — on January 28 stole keys and cash; four years, six months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ SHIRLEY STAFFORD, aged 62, of Riley Close, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on Rickyard Road, Northampton; community order, surcharge £114, costs £500, disqualified for 12 months.

■ ALAN JACKSON, aged 50, of Hillary Close, Daventry, conspired to supply a class A drug — cocaine; five years, four months in prison.

■ JAMIE NEWTON, aged 33, of Middleton Road, Daventry, conspired to supply a class A drug — cocaine; six years in prison.

■ FORD PRIOR, aged 31, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, conspired to supply a class A drug — cocaine; 13 years, eight months in prison.

■ TONY BOBOWICZ, aged 50, of St James Park Road, Northampton, conspired to supply a class A drug — cocaine; three years, six months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ LAYNE LIBURD, aged 39, of Oak Street, Northampton, conspired to supply a class A drug — cocaine; 10 years, three months in prison.

■ SOKOL PREBIBAJ, aged 60, of Green Lane, London, caused serious injury by dangerous driving on A45 Flore bypass; two years in prison suspended for 18 months, curfew with electronic monitoring – for three months, surcharge £187, disqualified for 24 months.

■ LEIGH CORNISH, aged 34, of Shetlands, Buckingham, possession of a class B drug — ketamine — at Delapre Abbey, Northampton, committed an act of outraging public decency by removing all clothing and exposing genitals; fined £50, surcharge £20.

■ RYAN SHERIDAN, aged 28, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by concealing the history of communication by using Snapchat and using a social media account, namely Snapchat without declaring such use; eight months in prison suspended for 24 months.

■ STACEY BARLOW, aged 44, of Campbell Street, Northampton, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs — cocaine and heroin; 22 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ HAZEL NICHOLSON, aged 43, of Brewster Close, Coventry, three counts of sending communication / article of an indecent / offensive nature at Northampton and Wellingborough; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of compensation of £4,000, surcharge £154, costs £150.

■ MITCHELL PILSBURY, aged 21, of East Oval, Northampton, stalking involving serious alarm / distress, disclosed / threatened to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress; 21 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, costs £200.

■ MIHAIL LUCHIN, aged 30, of Euston Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed — a locking knife — in Towcester Road, Northampton; fined £100, costs £450.

■ STEPHEN GRATTON, aged 71, of Derby Road, Northampton, between January 1, 1999, and December 6, 2022, made 1,080 category A indecent photographs of a child, made 1,662 category B images of a child, made an indecent photograph of a child, between October 6, 1999, and December 6, 2022, made 12 category C indecent photographs of a child, between September 18, 2008, and December 6, 2022, made one category B indecent video of a child, made five category C indecent photographs of a child, between January 1, 2009 and December 6, 2022, two counts of voyeurism, between November 19, 2011, and December 6, 2022, made three category C indecent photographs of a child, between January 1, 2020, and December 6, 2022, possession of 213 prohibited images of a child, on September 1, 2012, assaulted a girl under 13 by touching and the touching was sexual; Six years in prison, requirement to register indefinitely with police as a sex offender, will or may be subject to barring from working with children and/or vulnerable adults, sexual harm prevention order, order prohibiting use of any smartphone, PC, laptop or tablet capable of accessing the internet without authority.

■ OLIVER DAVIDSON, aged 35, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling and theft — on May 29, 2025, entered as a trespasser Co-op, Duston, and stole cigarettes, alcohol and vape of an unknown value; eight months in prison.

■ MICHAEL BOSWELL, aged 42, of Candace Court, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling and theft — on May 29, 2025, entered as a trespasser Co-op, Duston, and stole cigarettes, alcohol and vape of an unknown value; eight months in prison.

■ SALMAN UDDIN, aged 25, of Vienne Close, Northampton, possession with intent to supply class A drugs — heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — cannabis; five years, seven months, one week in prison, £1,390 cash, surcharge £228.

■ DAVID LEESON, aged 52, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, intentional strangulation of a woman, assaulted a woman by beating; 27 months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ HARRY-LEE PILSBURY, aged 19, of Park Square, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — crack cocaine; two years in prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, order to forfeit £290 cash, surcharge £187.

■ DECLAN FRANKLIN, aged 28, of Ekins Close, Northampton, stalking involving fear of violence, 40 months in prison, order not go to Brixworth or Hazel Drive, Northampton, surcharge £187.

■ ADAM TIWARY, aged 43, of York Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, assaulted a man by beating, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a car to the value of unknown, theft from a person — stole £10 from a person; 36 weeks in prison,

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.