Police revealed a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a three-vehicle smash which shut the M1 during rush hour.

The motorway was shut southbound between junction 18 at Crick and junction 16 for Daventry and Northampton from just after 5pm on Wednesday (November 24).

Northamptonshire Police said it is believed nobody was seriously injured in the smash, close to the M45 entry slip road — which also forced the closure of the M45 eastbound for approximately three hours.

Police say a driver was arrested following last night's three-car pile-up on the M1

A spokesman added: "The male driver of a blue Range Rover Evoque was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries."