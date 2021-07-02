£1million cannabis farm found at former Northamptonshire Army depot

Police uncovered a massive drugs operation in a historic Northamptonshire army building.

Officers from the Daventry Neighbourhood Team spent yesterday (July 1) dismantling a cannabis farm worth an estimated £1million at the former Royal Ordnance Depot at Weedon Bec.

It follows a similar discovery about a mile away in Weedon last month when two men were charged with production after plants worth around £350,000 were seized.

The Depot at Weedon Bec is a former military barracks and store

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the latest find at the 220-year-old, Grade Two listed former barracks and military storage base, came after tip-offs from locals but is not being connected to the previous discovery.

Officers from spent yesterday destroying and removing the cannabis plants, with associated cultivation equipment also seized.

Anyone with information about the illegal cannabis farm is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 21000363915.

The Depot dates back to 1802, just prior to the Napoleonic Wars, and was finally decommissioned in 1965. It is now privately owned and been restored to offer local businesses work spaces with its own visitors centre for history buffs.

Drugs squad officers found 350 cannabis plants in various stages of growth after crashing their way into a remote storage unit in Ordnance Road on June 16.